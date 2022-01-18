KFC has announced plans to open 500 new outlets this year, including in York and across North Yorkshire.
The fast food giant will be increasing from 900 stores to 1,400 nationally, with drive-thrus the focus of its expansion in our region.
Drive-thrus are KFC's most-popular type of operation and require only 0.3 acres to fit into vacant sites, according to the KFC website.
The company has listed its ambitions to include drive-thrus at York East, Skipton, Selby, A19 Thirsk, and Beverley.
It also proposes to relocate drive-thrus at Scarborough and Harrogate in its list of ‘target locations.’
KFC commented on its website: “Target Locations are all of the spots across the UK & Ireland that we're looking to open restaurants.
“Have an opportunity in mind that's not on the list? We're still interested, simply contact the team and we'll take it from there.”
Earlier this month, plans were submitted to York City Council for a KFC drive-thru in the car park of the Asda supermarket at Monks Cross.
KFC has also invited developers to contact it if they have a space of interest and the company will pay a £20,000 ‘finder’s fee’ for all recognised introductions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.