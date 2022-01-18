A FORMER library in York, which is now an empty building, is set to be demolished to allow for property development on the site in the future.

City of York Council’s Property Services Department submitted the plan to the council to approve the demolition of the former Tang Hall Library building, located in Fifth Avenue opposite Tang Hall Clinic, to make way for the construction of self-build properties on the site.

A spokesperson for the council's Property Services Department said that the building, which is predominantly single storey with some two storey elements, is to be demolished in March - and once demolition at the 0.422-acre site has been completed, all hardstanding will also be removed and the site will be levelled and covered with top soil in preparation for future development in the area.

The spokesperson said that asbestos and any other potential contaminated materials will be disposed of in accordance with the required methods to ensure the safety of those involved.

Noise from demolition work will be monitored and typical working hours will also be followed from Monday to Friday 8am - 5pm, Saturdays 9am - 1pm and no work on Sundays and bank holidays.

The council has confirmed that all waste will be recycled where appropriate and disposed of through approved waste management sites.

Details of the application for demolition of the building were published on the City of York Council website on December 17 last year.

On January 11, Becky Eades, head of planning and development services at City of York Council, wrote back to the councils' Property Services Department, explaining that prior approval will not be required for the proposal.

"I have now been able to examine your application in more detail and I write to confirm that, in this case, prior approval will not be required for the proposal. This is on the basis that the proposal will be carried out in accordance with the description and plans which you have submitted for my consideration", the letter said.

The planning document states the expected date of completion of the demolition works is March 2023.

Tang Hall Library was replaced by the Tang Hall Explore Library in June 2018, on the old Burnholme College site in Mossdale Avenue in the city.

The new Tang Hall Explore site includes a cafe and holds a number of reading clubs for children and craft and Lego clubs. It also hosts 'Look, Say, Sing, Play' events - which help parents with children under the age of two bond with their young ones and help their minds develop using fun tasks and household items.

Plans for the new Tang Hall Explore were first revealed in September 2016.