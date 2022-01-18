PRAYERS could soon be on the menu at a York Italian restaurant.
A city church, which claims to be part of the world’s fastest growing church, seeks to change Luigis Ristorante in Upper Poppleton into a place of worship.
The Pentecostal RCHG Hope Centre is based at Clements Hall, Nunthorpe Road, but is temporarily using Acomb Parish Church.
Its planning application to City of York Council seeks to remove the restaurant bar and have seating for 84 people, plus kitchen facilities in Cedar House on Northfield Lane.
Preacher Michael Askew says the Acomb site attracts a turnout of 63 worshippers and in 2021, a maximum of 83. The site has parking for 20 cars, which is sufficient, but if it needs more, there is the Park’N’Ride over the road..
The church is acquiring the site and when it has, it will make a planning application to make it more suitable for church use
Part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the church website says: “The atmosphere at RCHG York is charged with faith and exuberant joy, which is manifest in all we do. We believe we’re on the edge of the greatest of all time, and its our vision to help prepare for this next general outpouring.”
