POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a public order incident that occurred in a North Yorkshire town over the weekend.
The incident occurred inside the SPAR store in Main Street in East Ayton, Scarborough between 3.40pm and 4pm on Sunday (January 16).
North Yorkshire Police said a man and woman had a heated verbal exchange in the area - and officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers are appealing for information as to exactly what has been said by each party involved.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Were you in SPAR between these times? Did you hear or see anything? Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 237 Glen Coates.
"You can also email Glen.Coates2@northyorkshire.police.uk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220008642 when passing on information to assist the investigation.
