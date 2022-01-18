A WELL-KNOWN and respected police chief has retired.

On Monday (January 17) North Yorkshire Police said a fond farewell to Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain who retired from the force following a 20-year career.

DCC Cain announced his retirement in September last year. His replacement, Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, joined the force on January 4.

DCC Cain joined North Yorkshire Police in 2001 following a 13-year career in the RAF. As a passionate advocate of positive action, he has led North Yorkshire Police’s drive to become representative of its communities, ensuring everyone, no matter what their background, starts from a level playing field. He was also the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for Workforce Representation and Diversity.

He was recently honoured by the Blossom Awards – an organisation that recognises the contributions of British-Chinese nationals to the UK. He was presented with the Public Service Award and the Founder’s Award, both recognising his outstanding contribution to UK communities.

Speaking about his retirement, DCC Cain said: “Deciding to retire truly was the hardest decision of my career. Every time I am lucky enough to attest a new course of student officers, I wish I could swap places with them and start all over again. Policing really does get in your blood.

“I started my career in Scarborough and have been lucky enough to hold several exciting and fulfilling roles across the force. All of which have been made more memorable because of the colleagues and friends I got to know along the way.

“I am very proud to have policed the county where I grew up and to be part of what I consider to be, the best family force in the UK. We are a force that punches above its weight nationally and I have seen us grow to be the first Home Office force in the country to be representative of our communities - building an inclusive service where everyone can be their true best selves, every day.

“There have been several challenges during my career, the murder of four people by Mark Hobson, significant flooding, austerity and of course Covid19. But nothing has been as testing as when we lose a colleague, and 2021 was a particularly devastating year for us with the loss of a number of serving colleagues. Their families will always remain part of North Yorkshire Police and we will always endeavour to support and be there for each other.

“Whilst there is still much work for us to do, I can see that the investments we continue to make in our workforce, technology and collaboration with our Fire and Rescue Service colleagues will ensure we are ready to meet the challenges ahead.

“North Yorkshire Police is on the way to becoming a national leading force for prevention and intervention work that will mean our communities will continue to work, live and visit the safest county in England and Wales. This can only be achieved because of the great team that I have been very privileged to be a part of.

“My thanks go to everyone at North Yorkshire Police - thank you for everything you each do every day. The public of North Yorkshire are in very safe hands and I will be proud to say I played my small part alongside you."

Chief Constable Lisa Winward added: “I have been honoured to have Phil as a member of my chief officer team for the past four years and am forever grateful for his support, insight and contribution to policing North Yorkshire.

"He can retire in the knowledge that he has made a huge difference to the lives of many people across North Yorkshire and that his contribution to public life has ensured we live in one of the safest places in the country. We will miss him but send our very best wishes for a well-deserved retirement.”

Zoë Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, added:

“Phil has been an outstanding public servant for the people of North Yorkshire and York and I am truly grateful to him for his commitment to protecting where we live.

“His career shows that dedication and commitment to the people of this area, the officers and staff within North Yorkshire Police and the breaking of glass ceilings to ensure we have a force that reflects us all.

“He should be hugely proud of everything he has achieved, he will be much missed and I wish him well for his retirement.”