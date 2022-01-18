EMERGENCY services were called in after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 7.52pm last night (January 17) after an accident in Strensall, York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"No people were trapped.
"One of the cars involved, a Toyota Prius hybrid needed to be made safe.
"Crews isolated the battery."
It's not known whether anyone was injured in the accident.
