EMERGENCY services were called in after a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 7.52pm last night (January 17) after an accident in Strensall, York. 

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"No people were trapped.

"One of the cars involved, a Toyota Prius hybrid needed to be made safe.

"Crews isolated the battery."

It's not known whether anyone was injured in the accident.