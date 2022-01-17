Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for a man who has been missing since the weekend.

Christopher Walters was reported missing on Saturday, January 15.

North Yorkshire Police says he was last seen at a hotel in the village of Hambleton near Selby.

Officers have located Christopher's car in nearby Hensall and are now focusing their search in the area.

Christopher, 52, is described as a white, 6ft tall, slim build with grey hair and brown eyes and was wearing black clothing.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are currently carrying out inquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now treating him as a high risk missing person.

"Police are asking for anyone who may have seen Christopher, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them."

If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999 or if you have any information that could assist the police please call 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Please quote the reference number 12220008180