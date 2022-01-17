IT may be Blue Monday - traditionally known as the most depressing day of the year - but here's something bright to lift your evening.

Look up into the night sky tonight - Monday, January 17 - and you may catch sight of the Wolf Moon.

York Press: The moon sets behind a property in Whitby, North Yorkshire. Picture: PA

The first full moon of the year is known as the Wolf Moon, a name believed to originate from native north Americans.

These pictures, taken on the North York Moors and at Whitby Abbey, show the moon earlier this evening.

York Press: The moon sets behind Whitby Abbey. Picture: PA

The full moon is said to peak at 11.48pm tonight (Monday), which is the best moment to try to spot it.

York Press: The moon sets behind a campervan parked in the North York Moors National Park. Picture: PA

 