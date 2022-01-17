IT may be Blue Monday - traditionally known as the most depressing day of the year - but here's something bright to lift your evening.
Look up into the night sky tonight - Monday, January 17 - and you may catch sight of the Wolf Moon.
The first full moon of the year is known as the Wolf Moon, a name believed to originate from native north Americans.
These pictures, taken on the North York Moors and at Whitby Abbey, show the moon earlier this evening.
The full moon is said to peak at 11.48pm tonight (Monday), which is the best moment to try to spot it.
