LIBRARIES in North Yorkshire are set to come together to commemorate an upcoming holocaust memorial later this month.
The library services of North Yorkshire will join the national commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day with numerous events on January 27.
This year’s theme is ‘One Day’ and will serve to encourage people to learn of the past with hopes that such knowledge will mean a day will come where there will be no genocide.
Executive member for libraries, county councillor Greg White, said: “It’s great to see our libraries join the nation in commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day. Last year all our events were online due to coronavirus restrictions, so we are really pleased to welcome customers back into our Covid-safe buildings.”
Books, posters and wider educational material will appear in libraries in Stokesley, Great Ayton, Skipton, Filey, Scarborough, Easingwold, Ripon, Selby and Northallerton libraries. They will also appear within the travelling Supermobile library.
Skipton library will have a remembrance tree where visitors can add commemorative messages.
Meanwhile, Northallerton Library Poetry Group will be hosting an in-person event at the library where people will share readings at 10.30am on January 25.
More information about both the Memorial Day itself and events taking place can be found at hmd.org.uk
