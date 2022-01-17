FIREFIGHTERS were called in to reports of a fire at industrial premises in a village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly after 9am today (January 17) to Bolton Percy near Tadcaster.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Tadcaster responded to reports of a fire at an industrial premises in Oxton Lane.
"On arrival crews worked with onsite engineers to locate the seat of the fire and check for fire spread through ducting.
"Crew used a triple extension ladder, hose reel jets and thermal imaging camera’s to extinguish the fire."
