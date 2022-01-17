DRIVERS in Yorkshire would save the most money by switching from petrol or diesel vehicles to electric cars, according to new research
The average electric car driver in the UK saves 68.6 per cent on their fuel bill a year compared to what they would have spent on fossil fuels.
But in Yorkshire and Humberside drivers would save 69.5 per cent on their annual fuel bill, due to regional differences in electricity and fuel prices.
Diesel motorists in Yorkshire would save £549.93 a year, while petrol drivers would save £627.84.
York also has the 12th highest number of electric car charging points in the UK, at an average of 1,633 people per connector.
Mark Abbey, director at YESSS Electrical, which conducted this research, said: “The cost of living is continuously getting more expensive, and a lot of people depend on their car to support their day to day life, and may struggle if they can no longer afford to keep their vehicles running.
“Although electric cars require an upfront investment if you’re buying it brand new, it instantly reduces your monthly outgoings, and you don’t need to worry about increasing petrol and diesel prices, or the fuel shortages we’ve seen in recent months."
The average family spends £354 a month on travel, with car fuel taking up 27 per cent of that cost, ONS figures claim.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.