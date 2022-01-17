FAITH leaders in York have reflected on how their religious communities and prayer has helped them to cope during the pandemic.

World Religion Day was Sunday, January 16, promoting peace between all religions and encouraging people to learn about other faiths.

The faith advisors at York St John University, representing the seven religions present in York, work to do just that and provide support for students and staff.

Rev Jane Speck, the university’s chaplain and ordained Church of England priest said: “During the pandemic I think lots of peoples’ faiths have been tested – so many have suffered, and its natural for people to wonder why this happened, and to look for meaning in it all.

“For myself, I found praying every day grounded me and gave me peace at a time when I needed to be strong. My faith during the pandemic was my bedrock, and the place from which my strength flows.

“I absolutely do not believe that God ‘sent down’ this pandemic, I believe that God, through Jesus’ experiences on earth, understands human suffering and will be with us whatever happens.”

Salahuddin Dewan is the Islam faith advisor at York St John University, has led Islamic Society groups at both York's universities, and is a Network Rail worker.

On the pandemic, he said: “For me, there is a lot of crimes the world is doing collectively, such as, we are blessed with provisions, yet millions starve to death. If we were better in being stewards of the earth, rather than having a pandemic we would have blessings instead.

“Whenever Allah sends a calamity it is always coupled with goodness, and the lockdowns gave us a chance to feel 'still' which is important for prayer, which enables Muslims to physically and mentally take a break from their worldly activities to connect with God."

Both faith leaders reminiced how York's faith communities came to lift each other up.

Rev Jane, who has links to both York Minster and York Central Methodist Church said: "In my experience people of faith are people who actively try to be kind, welcoming and compassionate to everyone we meet, and if I had to spend this pandemic anywhere, York has been a place of real support and encouragement during some very dark times."

Salahuddin added: “I am always so proud to be part of York Mosque because where else in York will you see people of every nationality, race, background meeting together?

“I cannot stress how important the mosque has been in shaping me, specifically York mosque, you feel the full fiesta of community and an intimate experience, it is such a welcoming and friendly meeting place full of love to all.”