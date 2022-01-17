I guess most of your readers share my profound disapproval of Prince Andrew; but I seriously doubt that anybody thinks the worse of the City of York because the prince has its name in his title, any more than people think ill of our city because they don’t like some of the places named after it.
It would take time and money to pass the Act of Parliament necessary to deprive the prince of his dukedom. Our legislators have many better things to do with their time and our money.
Bill Trythall, Holly Terrace, York
