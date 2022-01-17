YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by more than 150 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 158, taking it to 992.4 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 261 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 43,561.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 126, taking it to 1,115.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 768 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 126,665.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 172, taking it to 1,173.1 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 467 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 73,687.
Across the UK, a further 84,429 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 15,305,410.
