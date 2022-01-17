POLICE have launched an appeal to help identify the next of kin of a woman who died at home in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers are hoping the public can help identify a next of kin for 67-year-old Diane Margaret Lee.
Diane sadly died at her home address in Scarborough on January 12 - and at present no next of kin have been identified, although it is believed she may have family in America.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious.
Anyone who believes they are related to Diane or can offer contact details, such as an address or phone number of a relative, is asked to contact the Coroners Officer on 01609 643168.
