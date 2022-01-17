A DRINK driver nearly hit a parked police car before crashing into a tree and insulted the emergency services personnel who went to his aid, York magistrates heard.

Colette Dixon, prosecuting, said Lee James Alty, 45, had to be rescued from the wreckage of his Audi by firefighters.

Then he was so foul-mouthed towards police and paramedics, a police officer for more than 20 years described him as “one of the most abusive, exacting and unpleasant people I have ever met.”

Alty refused to take a breath test at the scene and after he was taken to hospital by ambulance, a blood test, to see if he had been drinking before his journey from Drax Power Station to Eggborough on the A645.

He claimed that he didn’t like needles.

His solicitor Andrew Otto said he had had five or six lagers “to his recollection” with colleagues as it had been his last day at the station and “bitterly regretted” his actions.

Magistrates told Alty:“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

They gave him an eight-week prison sentence but suspended it for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work and banned him from driving for 29 months. He must also pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Alty, of Lyndhurst Road, Birkdale, Southport, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to careless driving, being drunk and disorderly and failure to take a drink drive test.

Sgt Rob Campbell, the neighbourhood policing sergeant for the area said: “I was lucky not to have been knocked down when this driver failed to comply with my direction to stop his vehicle after almost colliding with ours. I welcome the sentence handed down by York Magistrates Court and believe it truly reflects the serious nature of the offence.

"I am sure many of you reading this will use this piece of road on a regular basis as do your friends and family, it doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened if one had encountered this driver in his intoxicated state that night.

“Our traffic officers patrol the roads across North Yorkshire 24/7 and will continue to target those who take serious risks and put other road users in danger.

“If you spot someone who is driving in a caerless or dangerous manner, or you suspect they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, dial 999 immediately.”

Ms Dixon said Alty revved his engine when police spoke to him by their car before speeding off and driving for another half a mile. They had stopped to deal with another incident.

Mr Otto said the abuse was directed at one police officer, who had annoyed Alty.