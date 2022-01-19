A YORK building previously used for offices may be converted into flats.
Leeds-based Chateau Anna Ltd seek a change of use concerning 128 Holgate Road, which is presently vacant.
Their application to City of York Council says the building, which would require only interior changes, was previously used by TMS Development International Ltd.
Proposed are three one-bed flats and five two-bed flats, with parking for seven cars and eight bikes.
The building, which consists of a basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor, is set back and raised up from Holgate Road along a sweeping gated driveway.
The application said: “Views of the building itself limited due to established trees and the red brick boundary wall which is approximately 3m high. The site consists of areas of tarmac and gravel with areas of green space around the building and towards the north of the site.”
The property is located within the St Paul’s Square / Holgate Road conservation area but the scheme would “have no adverse effect" on this or the amenity of the future residents.
The application added: “The property is located within York City Centre in a highly sustainable and accessible location. The site lies within easy walking and cycling distance of shops, local services and employment opportunities for future residents.”
