A BUSY road in York is partially closed after an accident near a supermarket.
There are reports coming in of a crash in Front Street in Acomb in York with the road partially blocked near Morrisons.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being advised to avoid the area while the incident is underway.
⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE ⚠️— First York (@FirstYork) January 17, 2022
There has been an incident at the roundabout near Morrisons in Acomb, service 5 is being diverted away they will not be serving Acomb Front Street or Ridgeway. They may also be delays to service 1 & 4.
We do apologise for the inconvenience caused.
More to follow.
