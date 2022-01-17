MERGER plans by a North Yorkshire college are on schedule - with a new name and date for the move now confirmed.

Selby College and Wakefield College say their bid to form a new combined group is progressing on time, with March 1, 2022, set as the date for the union.

This follows the Secretary of State’s endorsement of the merged organisation’s name, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which will have campuses in Selby, Wakefield and Castleford.

Feedback from the public consultation late last year showed stakeholders for both colleges were overwhelmingly in favour of the plans.

Respondents agreed that the merger would develop and expand course offerings, improve learning by sharing best practice, meet local skills demands and create more opportunities for professional growth.

Chair of governors at Selby College, Richard Stiff, welcomed the positive response to the plans to merge.

"By doing so, we are able to become a single, larger, more robust organisation, which can deliver a responsive curriculum and an absolute focus on quality, standards and excellence for the communities we serve in North Yorkshire, the East Riding, West Yorkshire and beyond.”

Sam Wright, principal of Wakefield College since 2011, became interim principal and CEO of Selby College from January 1, and will lead the new organisation from March 1.

Sam said: “"We are making great progress. Colleagues and teams within both colleges are already working closely and effectively together to merge operations, combine work streams, share resources and develop plans for our new Group, ensuring that there is a seamless transition period.

"This will ultimately enable us to become one, strong organisation, with a clear vision in mind – to make a positive impact on our local communities.”

She added: "The location of our colleges means that we will be in the heart of Yorkshire geographically and we also aim to be the beating heart of the communities we serve.

"Underneath our new group name, we will be maintaining the names and identities of our existing individual colleges and campuses."

She said there would be no change to students’ or apprentices’ chosen place of study and no requirement for learners to travel between the campuses.

"There will also be no effect on applications to any of the colleges for the academic year 2022-2023 – students will be able to attend the College they initially apply for.”

Andrew McConnell, the designated chair of governors at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “The support of our stakeholders is crucial.

"Together, we are able to combine our strengths, share best practices and enhance our offering, helping to meet the education and skills demands of our local communities and the wider region at what is a critical time, as we work to rebuild the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.”