THE RSPCA in York have launched an appeal after an elderly male dog with fur loss and long-standing dental problems was found in the city.

Sparky, a 10-year-old male Chihuahua, was discovered in a garden by a member of the public in Jute Road, Acomb and taken to the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch’s animal home in Landing Lane.

He was immediately examined by a vet and found to be suffering from an uncomfortable skin condition, which had caused him to lose fur on his neck, back and sides. He also has serious dental disease which will require extensive treatment.

A scan revealed that the little dog had been microchipped and is called Sparky. Unfortunately the microchip’s details had not been updated and, despite enquiries, his current owner hasn’t been traced.

York, Harrogate and District branch manager, Peter Gorbert, said: “Sparky has been receiving medicated baths for his skin and he’s on antibiotics and pain relief for his teeth, so hopefully that should make him feel more comfortable until his dental work is carried out.

“He’s a lovely little dog and it’s sad to think that he’s not received proper care and attention in his twilight years. Once he’s had some TLC from the staff here and we’ve sorted out his health issues, we’ll look to rehome him with a wonderful new owner who will give him all the love he deserves.”

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the incident - which happened on December 29 - as the charity reveals it sadly saw a 34 per cent rise in animals being abandoned over the festive period.

RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell, who is investigating the incident for the animal welfare charity said: “We are very concerned about the condition in which Sparky was found. His teeth were in a chronic state and his skin condition and hair loss must have been extremely uncomfortable.

"We would urge anyone who recognises him, or has information about who he might belong to, to contact our inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.”