ROADWORKS which were set to close a major York road from today (January 17) have been delayed.

As The Press reported last week, work was due to begin on Bootham at its junction with St Mary’s to remove the existing pedestrian crossing and to introduce a new traffic signalised junction.

But today the road remains open to traffic and residents in St Mary's have now been told the works have hit a snag due to a glitch with a delivery of York stone and the start date has had to be pushed back by a month.

The Press has approached City of York Council for a commment and we will add it to the story once we get it.

The council say the works, which are expected to take about six weeks when they actually do start, will improve facilities for cyclists and pedestrians. The new junction will improve journeys to Scarborough Bridge and the railway station, as well as providing a signalled exit for vehicles from St Mary’s, reducing conflict at the junction.

Once underway, working hours will be 9am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday. Weekend working may be necessary but is not planned at this time. Traffic management will be undertaken using three-way temporary traffic lights.

Resurfacing will take place at the end of the period of work. This is currently estimated to take place in the week commencing February 21. The work will be carried out by Tarmac and will be done overnight (7.30pm – 5am) to minimise disruption. It is usual practise that any loud activity be completed by 11pm.

The opportunity is also being taken to resurface the bottom section of St Mary’s at the same time, in advance of a pending scheme on Marygate Lane to provide a ramp access from St Mary’s to Marygate Lane.