POLICE in North Yorkshire have recorded more than 280 offences involving careless driving during a campaign aimed at tackling dangerous drivers.
In November 2021, North Yorkshire Police launched the 'Fatal 5' campaign, a five-month long road safety campaign aimed at reducing serious injury and death on roads across the county.
The campaign kicked off in November with a focus on careless driving - and traffic officers patrolled key routes to target motorists displaying poor driving.
In November, the campaign saw 39 people arrested for road-related offences such as drink or drug driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police. Meanwhile, 286 offences for careless driving offences, multiple traffic offences and high-end speed offences were recorded, 62 vehicles were taken off the road - and 62 drivers who did not hold a licence or insurance were prevented from carrying out their journey. As well as this, 15 vehicles were prohibited after officers identified potentially dangerous defects.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Our traffic officers patrol the roads across North Yorkshire 24/7 and will continue to target those who take serious risks and put other road users in danger.
"If you spot someone who is driving in a careless or dangerous manner, dial 999 immediately."
