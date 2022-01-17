POLICE in North Yorkshire have recorded more than 280 offences involving careless driving - during a campaign aimed at tackling dangerous driving in the county.

In November 2021, North Yorkshire Police launched the 'Fatal 5' campaign – a five-month long road safety campaign aimed at reducing serious injury and death on the 6000 miles of roads across the county.

The campaign kicked off in November with a focus on careless driving - and traffic officers patrolled key routes and hot spot areas throughout the month to target motorists who displayed poor driving.

In November, the campaign saw 39 people arrested for road-related offences such as drink or drug driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police. Meanwhile, 286 offences for careless driving offences, multiple traffic offences and high-end speed offences were recorded, 62 vehicles were taken off the road - and 62 drivers who did not hold a licence and/or insurance were prevented from carrying out their journey and posing a risk to other road users. As well as this, 15 vehicles were prohibited after officers identified potentially dangerous defects.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers adopted an approach of engaging with motorists, educating about road safety and the errors of their ways, and enforcement where appropriate.

"When we stop motorists for low level driving offences, we often detect other more serious offences such as drug related offences, child criminal exploitation or drink driving.

"Our Traffic Officers patrol the roads across North Yorkshire 24/7 and will continue to target those who take serious risks and put other road users in danger.

"If you spot someone who is driving in a careless or dangerous manner, dial 999 immediately."