UPDATED 11.50AM: The accident has now been cleared and the road has fully reopened.
REPORTS are coming in of an accident in a York suburb.
Drivers are being warned that there's been an accident on The Green near Wetherby Road in Acomb in York and the road is partially blocked.
Traffic is currently coping well, but drivers are being asked to find an alternative route if at all possible.
