CHANGES to improve the way residents can apply for council housing in York are starting this month - as the city council launches its own application system.
The decision to leave North Yorkshire Home Choice partnership in favour of a York-based lettings system was made in 2018, following extensive consultation. This will start to be implemented this month, when City of York Council launches its own web-based application system called Open Housing.
Residents currently on the council's housing list have all been written to, notifying them of the changes to come, and they will be updated with further information on the next steps to take later in 2022.
Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: "The decision to move to a York-based social housing lettings system was made in 2018 following a great deal of scrutiny.
"This new approach will enable residents to apply for housing in York directly with City of York Council, which will make it a faster, more efficient system.
"The switch to the new approach is part of a single new Housing ICT system which is replacing many others and will lead to service improvements and efficiencies."
For further information, visit the City of York Council website at: https://bit.ly/3fyc3le
