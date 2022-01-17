A SERIES of events celebrating high streets in the East Riding of Yorkshire are coming to towns in the county.
The newly formed ‘East Riding FEASTivals’ events are coming to the county this month. They are set to be a celebration of high streets - and will feature street foods, bars of distinction, alfresco dining, live music and children’s entertainment.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We are really looking forward to the launch of these ‘FEASTivals’ in our local towns and it will be a terrific way to bring communities together and back out to our high streets.
"I very much hope these events bring interest and joy to our market towns during the darker winter months."
The events are planned to take place from late January to early March, running at weekends from mid-morning to the evening.
These 'FEASTivals' are being commissioned by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, through the ERDF Welcome Back Fund. They are being delivered by Market Square Group Ltd, a specialist events company with significant experience of running events such as this.
For further details on the 'FEASTivals', visit the website at: www.eastridingfeastivals.co.uk
