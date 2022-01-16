THE Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out today after a cyclist suffered a fracture in a crash.
Ben Cairns, a North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service manager, tweeted about his experiences, saying that 'todays ride didn’t end in the usual manner.'
He said he had suffered a 'broken neck of femur,' and was also 'bashed and bruised,' but his bike was OK after the crash, at undisclosed location.
He said he had received wonderful help and support from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the Yorshire Air Ambulance, and the James Cook Hospital.
"So humbled by all of your best wishes, thank you. If you are going to crash then do it outside an A&E consultant's house. I can’t thank the amazing Dr Samit Mitra, his family and his neighbours for the wonderful care while waiting for the Yorkshire Ambulance."
He said he would have surgery tomorrow and would then try and get back in the saddle ASAP.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that he was sending best wishes to his 'good friend & fellow 999 family colleague after his incident today, adding: "Wishing you a swift and full recovery Ben."
