POLICE appealed for help tonight in locating a missing 16-year-old from a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police said Levi Baber left his home in Cawood, near Selby, at about 2pm on Friday, 14 January and had not returned since.
It urged anyone who knew his whereabouts or had seen him since 2pm on Friday to call 101, quoting reference NYP-15012022-0163
