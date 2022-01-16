A CAR burst into flames this afternoon on the A64 near York.
This dashcam image was captured by Nic Barella near a service station on the eastbound carriageway at Bilbrough Top, between Tadcaster and York.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started in the engine compartment of the Mini Cooper at just after 1pm.
A spokesperson said fire engines from Tadcaster, Acomb and York were sent to the blaze and extinguished it, but the vehicle was destroyed.
The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and were unharmed, they said, adding that the fire was caused by an engine fault.
