A PEDESTRIAN has died following an incident on the A64 at Malton.

North Yorkshire Police said the man left a bridge on Scarborough Road and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later by paramedics.

It said the man, who was in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later, and his next of kin has been informed.

A force spokesperson said officers were appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident, which happened at 5.10pm yesterday.

"A number of people, who either witnessed the incident or who had dashcam footage of the events surrounding it, spoke with officers at the scene," they said.

"However, officers are encouraging anyone else who was travelling in either direction along the A64 or Scarborough Road between the A64 and Norton at around 5pm to contact them as you may be able to assist with our investigation.

"Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

"As you can imagine, this has been an extremely upsetting incident for all involved and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.

"We also know the impact an incident of this nature can have on those who witnessed it or assisted in the aftermath.

"We would strongly encourage those people to speak with someone, and if needed, to seek advice from a professional – there are a list of agencies who may be able to help on our website."

The A64 was blocked all evening after the incident, but eventually reopened at about 1am today.

Anyone with information which could assist in the police investigation should call 101 with reference number NYP-15012022-0367.

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted that his thoughts were with the family and friends of those involved, along with those who attended the scene of the tragedy.