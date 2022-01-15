THE A64 near Malton was closed in both directions by a serious crash last night.
The key route was shut for several hours between the A169 and the B1248 near Malton but reopened in the early hours of today.
North Yorkshire Police said on Facebook that officers went to the scene, along with other emergency services, following a serious collision near to the junction with Scarborough Road.
It said anyone driving along the A64 in this area at around 5pm yesterday afternoon might be able to help officers establish the circumstances surrounding the collision, and it urged them to get in touch, providing reference number NYP-15012022-0367.
More to follow later.
