THE A64 near Malton is closed in both directions by a serious crash this evening.
Highways England said the key route was closed between the A169 and the B1248 near Malton.
"Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to remain closed for several hours,"it said.
"For more information please follow this link nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates."
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, urged motorists to use an alternative route whilst emergency services were dealing with the crash.
