FIREFIGHTERS were called when power cables began arcing in an East Yorkshire village.

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the main electricity cable arced outside a property in Main Street, Low Catton, near Stamford Bridge, at just before 1am today.

It said crews isolated the electricity supply until the arrival of an engineer, with a thermal imaging camera and lighting equipment in use.

Electrical arcing involves electricity jumping from a one connection to another, with the flash of electricity reaching temperatures of 35,000°F.