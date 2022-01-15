ONE of the occupants of a van suffered significant facial burns when the vehicle caught fire in York today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Acomb were called out to the van blaze in Tribune Way, Clifton Moor, at just after 9am.
"The fire, which started behind the dashboard, had been extinguished by a member of staff from a nearby premises," said a spokesperson.
"The van had three occupants, who all suffered singeing to facial hair, with one transported to hospital by colleagues due to significant facial burns.
"Fire crew provided first aid and carried out fire investigation."
