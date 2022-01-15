YORK now has one of the lowest Covid rates in the region after the number of cases fell sharply again today.
The rolling seven-day infection rate in the week to January 10 was 1,347.8 per 100,000 population, down from 1,489 yesterday.
That compares with 1,473.9 in North Yorkshire, 1,768 in East Yorkshire, 1,724.9 in Leeds, 2,836.1 in Middlesbrough, 1,803.0 in Hull and 1,903.9 in Doncaster.
Across the country as a whole, the total number of people testing positive fell to 81,713.
