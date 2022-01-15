POLICE and paramedics were called out to York's River Foss this afternoon after a distressed woman went into the water.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were first called to the area by a member of the public, who was concerned about a woman who appeared distressed.

As officers were getting to the scene, the woman began wading into the rjver, close to the junction of Huntington Road and Malton Road, said a spokesman.

He said the woman was helped out of the river, which was shallow at that point, and taken by ambulance to hospital for a check-up and assistance.