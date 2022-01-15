FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a fire at a pizza restaurant in York city centre this afternoon.
Coppergate was cordoned off following the call-out to Vitoria in Coppergate at 2.13pm.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said joists in the roof had been ignited by a pizza oven below, but staff had extinguished the fire before crews arrived from York, Acomb and Huntington Fire Station.
A spokesperson said crews donned breathing apparatus and used thermal imaging cameras to check there was no spread of the fire.
Crews inspected the roof above the restaurant using an aerial ladder platform.
