A MOTORIST who was found to be almost FOUR times the drink-driving limit on a North Yorkshire road has been barred from driving for more than two and a half years.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that the courts had issued the driver with a 32-month ban.
Last November, Sgt Cording tweeted about having returned to the office to see that a driver whom he had arrested before 2pm the previous day was still in custody, awaiting charge.
"Unbelievably he gave a lower evidential reading of 135! (The legal limit is 35)," he said.
"Thanks to a vigilant member of public, we managed to get this potential killer stopped."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment