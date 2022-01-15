A MOTORIST who was found to be almost FOUR times the drink-driving limit on a North Yorkshire road has been barred from driving for more than two and a half years.

Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that the courts had issued the driver with a 32-month ban.

Last November, Sgt Cording tweeted about having returned to the office to see that a driver whom he had arrested before 2pm the previous day was still in custody, awaiting charge.

"Unbelievably he gave a lower evidential reading of 135! (The legal limit is 35)," he said.

"Thanks to a vigilant member of public, we managed to get this potential killer stopped."