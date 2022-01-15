AN OUTREACH programme is offering advice and support to York's sex workers.

The project is being organised by Changing Lives Women's Wellness Centre.

A poster advertising it is titled: "Do you exchange sex for money, food or somewhere to stay?'

It says the centre is 'offering advice and support for women of York through a new outreach programme for sex workers,' adding: "Support is available for all self-identifying women."

It says that for more information, people should email billie.godley@changing-lives.org.uk or sarah.myler@changing-lives.org.uk.

The Women's Wellness Centre opened in 2019, when it was described as a 'non-judgemental one-stop-shop women-only centre, aimed specifically at women in recovery and sex workers,' and offering free showers, free laundry, free condoms, advice, support, crafts and refreshments.

Changing Lives is a national charity based in the north east, which works with people who are in crisis or who need support to overcome serious challenges that can limit their opportunities.

It says: "We help people to develop the skills and self-belief to move past prior experiences, change their story and achieve a better future – for themselves, their families and their communities.

"We are here to help people who are most in need, and today we are a national charity tackling social exclusion, in every form."