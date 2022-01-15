A TRADITIONAL pub in York city centre is STILL lying empty - its bar deserted - two and a half years after closing its doors.
Now a fresh bid has been launched to find a management couple to run the York Arms in High Petergate, which shut suddenly in July 2019.
The Press reported last October that Samuel Smith's Brewery was advertising on Gumtree for a management couple to run it, with applications closing on November 22.
But the pub failed to reopen and now the brewery is advertising again, both on Gumtree and through signs in the windows.
It says it wants a live-in management couple to run a 'well located and maintained pub nearest to the west door of York Minster.'
It says a £1,000 fidelity bond is essential for a salaried position, with an excellent rent free managers’ flat and utility bills paid by the brewery, and full training provided.
The new deadline for applications is January 22.
