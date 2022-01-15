A BEAUTIFUL display of the Northern Lights could be seen from York last night.
Camera Club member Paul Mortz captured this stunning scene on the city's outskirts near Poppleton at 9:11pm.
He said: "I took this shot just before the fog rolled in and spoiled the visibility of the later big show."
He said the Aurora Borealis could be seen quite strongly from Saltburn on Sea, Whitby, Scarborough and all up the east coast at around 10pm, with sightings all over the UK as far south as Bristol area and South Wales.
"Most places got to see the big show that happened around 10pm, except the blighted Vale of York due to the thick fog that swamped the area from around 9.50pm," he said. "Luckily I caught the early show before fog rolled in."
