A BMW was seized after police stopped it on the A1 and found the required insurance wasn't in place.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that the vehicle was sighted on the A1 near Boroughbridge and a police national computer check showed that it was of interest to West Yorkshire Police.
He said the vehicle was stopped, it was established that no insurance policy was in place and the vehicle was seized, adding: "No insurance means no car."
