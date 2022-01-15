A CAFE in York city centre was forced to close its doors yesterday because of staff shortages.
Bennett's Cafe & Bistro, situated in High Petergate near York Minster, said it would be closed again on Monday for the same reason.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," it said in a sign on the door. The cafe appears to be opening as normal over the weekend.
The hospitality industry in York has been struggling since last summer because of staff shortages, exacerbated by employees falling sick and having to self-isolate because of Covid, with a number of premises having to close temporarily at times.
