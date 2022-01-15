THIS car was seized by North Yorkshire Police last night after the driver fled the vehicle following a police pursuit.
Traffic Constable David Minto tweeted that he and TC Storey were patrolling the southern borders of North Yorkshire when the vehicle failed to stop for them at Barnsdale Bar near the A1.
’We pursued the miscreant(s) to Upton, where we went off-road," he said. "Despite our best efforts in a BMW 3 series we lost contact."
However, a police dog located the vehicle abandoned in an estate shortly afterwards. "The occupant(s) had made good their escape but personal items were located in the vehicle which could be useful for forensic examination," he said, adding: "Vehicle recovered."
