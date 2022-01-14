A LOCAL fitness group have been raising money for charity with a special event.

MoreTone Fitness is a group based in York led by trainer Jason Morton that hosts high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions each week.

They have been working out throughout this week hosting special, 80s themed fitness sessions to raise money and awareness for the Special Care Baby Unit of York Hospital with the final event being tomorrow night (Saturday, January 14).

Nick Barker is a member of MoreTone Fitness.

He said: “Basically, we have put together an 80s music soundtrack to accompany the HIIT class we take part in every week. The classes involve cardio sessions and weights etcetera to get the heart pumping which can be a strain when we're pretty much all over the age of 40.”

Nick put together the soundtrack for the themed-week of activities. It is a big collection of tracks that will offer different variations of music each night.

The event is being held to help the Special Care Baby Unit as they helped Mr Morton after the birth of his children.

Nick said: “We learned about our two baby sons Tommy and Conan who were born months early and were nursed back to health by the York Special care baby unit, so we decided to try to raise some money, beat the January blues, listen to some great music and dress up in ridiculous clothes from the 80s.”

The group is hoping to raise as much money as possible. Tomorrow night (January 15) will have a £5 entry fee and those attending can donate as much as they wish.

The final dance class is something that the group are very much looking forward to.

Nick said: “I absolutely love the 80's music, yet hate the feeling of getting home from work, warming up, then having to go out in the cold of winter but the feeling we all get is the sense of achievement and endorphins from completing the class. New members always get a warm welcome and we are expanding our friends base.”

The sessions will be held at the Copmanthorpe Community Centre which is the home of every session held by MoreTone Fitness. More details about this can be found on their Facebook page.