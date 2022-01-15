British Airways has launched a flash sale where it is offering 750,000 seats on short-haul flights to Europe or the UK for £39 or under.
Currently, the lowest price customers could get for a flight is £28 in the sale.
This limited-time offer is available on short-haul flights from Heathrow, as well as the airline’s services from Gatwick when it returns to short-haul flying from the airport on March 28, 2022.
It coincides with the current British Airways and British Airways Holidays sale, which is running until January 25.
This includes flights and holiday packages to destinations in Europe, such as Palma de Mallorca, Prague, and Venice, from £119pp when you book before January 25.
The airline is also running a flexible booking policy, with an option to change to a later date after you make the initial booking.
Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said “As we begin the new year, we are excited to launch our short-haul flash sale to popular holiday hotspots. With fantastic savings to be had, customers need to book fast to make the most of these offers.
"Whether it be for a short break or a long-anticipated holiday to visit friends or loved ones, we have a wide array of domestic and European destinations for our customers to choose from.”
Visit the British Airways website to book your tickets.
