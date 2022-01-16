CLOCKING off time at the chocolate factories when cyclists swarmed through York's roads, swimming in St George's baths, and going to see a movie at the ABC - these are just some of the many things about York that people miss today.

Factory workers flood out into York after their shift at Rowntree's

And more than 560 comments have been posted under the question: You know you are from York when you remember...?

It's been a cue for people to reminisce about what they miss about our great city.

We've pulled together just 15 of these memories today - along with a selection of photos.

Meanwhile, here are 15 things readers miss about York - is your's on the list?

1. Patrick Loftus: "The pigeons in King's Square."

2. Elaine Dennett: "The policeman standing in Clifford Street directing traffic... and the ferry that was at the bottom Farndale Street that took us across the river to Rowntree Park."

Enjoying the baths at Rowntree Park

3. Jacqueline Hall: "Clocking off time at Rowntree's when Haxby Road was swamped with cyclists."

4. Lee Jason Moran: "Glassworks in Fishergate."

5. Annette Forster: "Renders fabric shop High Ousegate. They had some kind of cutting machine that gave a straight edge."

6. Joan Rush: "Wrights pork pies, pasties and yummy polony."

7. Valerie Motek: "Buying chocolate waste from the Rowntree's staff shop."

8. Garry Moody: "Getting a Questa's ice cream having already sunk a few pints in the Market Tavern, the Half Moon and the Londesboro all on a Saturday lunchtime."

Half Moon pub

9. Yvonne Walton-Gurney: "Going to the Heartbeat on a Saturday afternoon with a few friends when your 12 years old."

10. Anne Horner: "Seeing The Beatles at The Rialto"

11. Alan Morley: "Working at the carriage works."

12. Isabel Baker: "Going to see Back to the Future at the ABC Cinema. "

13. Susan Black: "Driving past the Minster, and before it was cleaned."

14. Lou Abel: " Fireworks - Clifford's Tower."

15. Diane Carter: "St George's baths and the fair on St George's field."

The old St George's baths in York

