A DIVERSE collection of mixed medium artworks has gone on display at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC), as the award-winning venue opens its 2022 season of exhibitions.
The exhibition, called 'A New Way of Looking’, featuring a range of works including watercolours, acrylics, and lino prints by Pocklington artist, Peter Schoenecker, has opened in PAC’s studio and runs until Saturday February 19.
Former graphic designer Peter is inspired by the textures and lighting on the landscapes and seascapes in and around his Yorkshire home.
"My aim is usually to create a mood or atmosphere using colour or black and white. All the mediums are enjoyable to work in and switching between them keeps me interested and innovative, hopefully bringing a freshness to the work,” Peter said.
Peter often combines more than one medium in one piece, with for example a set of acrylic paintings on perspex being amongst his favourite in the exhibition.
“I really enjoyed creating the three acrylics on perspex works as this was a new technique for me and one that I feel has many possibilities,” he said.
The exhibition is free to view, during the venue’s opening hours only - and Peter said he wants visitors to leave feeling "inspired".
