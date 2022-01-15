YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has called for the Duke of York's association with the city to end - and an online poll of Press readers suggests the public strongly agrees.

The Labour MP, speaking out as Prince Andrew faces a looming civil sexual assault court showdown in America, tweeted that it was 'untenable for the Duke of York to cling onto his title another day longer.'

She added: "This association with York must end. There's a very serious allegation made against this man of privilege and entitlement. I'm working with agencies to tackle sexual violence and misogyny."

The Press reported yesterday on calls by a senior LibDem York councillor for the Duke to relinquish his title, and by a senior Labour councillor for as much distance as possible to be put between him and the city.

York Green Party later said that because of the potential reputational damage to York by the allegations against the Duke, it would be appropriate to suspend his title while they were investigated.

It said that if he was found to have committed such offences, the City should request his title be rescinded and he should not be given any form of civic welcome to York.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke has strenuously denied the allegations but faces a damaging court hearing after a judge ruled on Wednesday the case could go ahead.

An online poll was set up by The Press on Thursday, after the Queen had agreed to strip the duke of his honorary military roles and royal patronages, which asked: 'Should Prince Andrew give up the title of Duke of York?'

More than 460 people had taken part by yesterday afternoon, with 88 per cent voting yes and only 12 per cent no.

The issue also provoked fierce debate on The Press website and on social media, with scores posting comments for and against the title removal.

One reader said: "Absolutely, York should have nothing to do with him, full stop," another said: "His name should be removed from the City of York at minimum!" and a third said: "It's embarrassing for York that he carries our name."

But others spoke out in support of the Duke. One said: "He certainly needed to choose his friends more wisely, however, he is innocent until proven guilty," and another said: "Convicting someone before all the facts are known is neither Liberal or Democratic."

However, another concluded: "Whether he be innocent or not, he’s a bloody fool for getting into this position."