UPDATED 2.55PM: The accident has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
REPORTS are coming in of a crash near a school.
There are reports of a crash in Greenshaw Drive near Westfield Lane in Wigginton on the outskirts of York not far from the village primary school.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
